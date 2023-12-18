West Midlands Police have confirmed that a 15-year-old boy has been arrested in relation to the suspected arson attack at the weekend.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a blaze on Stroud Avenue, at around 1.15pm on Sunday.

On arrival, police found a vehicle alight near a set of garages, with fire officers quickly dousing the flames before police started an investigation and arresting the teenager soon after.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We were called after a car caught fire following a suspected arson attack in Stroud Avenue, Willenhall, at around 1.15pm on Sunday.

Firefighters at the scene of the car blaze in Willenhall

"A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of arson and has since been bailed while enquiries continue."

Residents told the Express & Star that they had heard loud "pops" prior to seeing the fire, with one saying they believed it was just a one-off.

Melissa Ford said at the time: "I didn't really see much as it was behind the houses, but I heard two loud pops and then saw the smoke.

"The fire service got here quite quickly, I'm not sure who made the first call. It is a bit worrying, but it seems like it was just a one-off you know."

Fire investigators confirmed that the blaze is being treated as deliberate, also saying that a fire engine manned by five firefighters attended the scene.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Shortly after 1.25pm on Sunday 17 December, we responded to Stroud Avenue, Willenhall. A fire engine from Bilston responded, crewed by five firefighters.

"This was a car fire at the rear of a property. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the fire, which is believed to have been started deliberately. We left the scene at 3.08pm, with West Midlands Police in attendance."

No one was reported as being hurt in the fire, however the car was severely damaged.