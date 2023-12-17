Man charged with murder after death of woman in Wolverhampton house

Police rushed to a house on Park Meadow Avenue, in the Stowlawn area of Bilston, Wolverhampton, just before 7am on Friday, after receiving reports that a woman had been found with stab injuries.

The woman, who was in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency staff.

Rajveer Mahey, 39, of Park Meadow Avenue, Wolverhampton, has now been charged with her murder.

He is set to appear before magistrates in Wolverhampton on Monday.

Neighbours were left reeling in the wake of the woman's death on Friday.

One, Carol Smith, said: "The first I heard about it was when the police knocked on my door to see if I had heard anything, but I didn't and didn't really know the woman as this is a very quiet area and everyone keeps themselves to themselves.

"My condolences go out to the family and I hope they are coping as best as they can with this as it's just awful, coming only a month after what happened to that boy being stabbed."

Another said: "It's a bit shocking to find out about it as I didn't actually hear or see anything until I saw the police outside and asked what was going on."