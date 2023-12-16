Express & Star
'Live kidnapping' in Wolverhampton prevented by police with seven suspects arrested

Seven people have been arrested after police prevented a kidnapping.

By David Stubbings
Published
Last updated
Photo shared by police after they prevented a live kidnapping. Photo: @Trafficwmp

Officers from West Midlands Police rescued two people in Wolverhampton after stopping two cars in the city.

The force's Traffic Unit said seven people were arrested while weapons and cash were also seized.

A photo shared by the force showed a number of police cars and other vehicles.

West Midlands Police has been contacted for more information.

