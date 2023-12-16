'Live kidnapping' in Wolverhampton prevented by police with seven suspects arrested
Seven people have been arrested after police prevented a kidnapping.
Officers from West Midlands Police rescued two people in Wolverhampton after stopping two cars in the city.
The force's Traffic Unit said seven people were arrested while weapons and cash were also seized.
A photo shared by the force showed a number of police cars and other vehicles.
West Midlands Police has been contacted for more information.