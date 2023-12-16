Busy weekend for police on the region's roads with arrests and festive breath tests

Brierley Hill Police tweeted a picture of a stolen car which had been used in crimes in Dudley.

Brierley Hill Police said: "This cloned vehicle was involved in crime in Dudley. We located it during our patrols last night. Checks show the vehicle to have been stolen in a burglary recently. We have recovered the vehicle for forensics.

Central Motorway Police Group arrested a driver of a car officers spotted.

They tweeted: Land Rover stolen in Wolverhampton area was sighted within 15mins of it being taken, our officers pursued the SMV until the driver decided to reverse ram our Audi causing heavy damage! SMV located by Traffic WMP nearby along with driver. Arrested and remanded!"

In Wombourne drivers were being breath tested on Stourbridge Road as part of the Festive Drink Drive campaign.

South Staffordshire Police tweeted: "You may have seen our Neighbourhood Policing Team on the A449 Stourbridge Rd in Wombourne yesterday evening 🚓

"We were carrying out breath tests at a vehicle checkpoint as part of our Festive Drink Drive campaign. 12 tests, happy to say no arrests as nobody was over the limit."