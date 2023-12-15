Aaryan Kochar, now aged 19, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of causing serious injury by driving a Volkswagen Golf dangerously on April 16 this year.

It relates to a crash near a junction of Blue Lane West in Walsall that involved the car allegedly driven by Kochar and another vehicle.

Wolverhampton Crown Court heard on Thursday this week that a woman suffered a serious injury as a result of the crash.

Kochar, of Raby Close in Tividale, pleaded not guilty to a charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He also denied a charge of "using an apparatus to interfere with wireless telephony", also relating to events on April 16.

Judge Michael Chambers KC heard that the next available date for a trial is January 13 of 2025, by which time Kochar will be almost 21 years old.

The judge told Kochar: "The problem is we've got to give priority to custody cases and there's a backlog. We will try and bring it forward."

Kochar was bailed until his next appearance.