Police appeal for witnesses after man found 'badly injured' in city centre

Emergency services were called to Holliday Street, Birmingham, just after 3.20am on Tuesday.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital where he is said to be in a "serious condition".

Investigators have been carrying out forensic and CCTV enquiries in hopes of piecing together what happened.

Anyone who was driving in or near Holliday Street, Bridge Street, Granville Street or Gas Street in the early hours of Tuesday has been urged to contact West Midlands Police.

People can get in touch with the force by calling 101 or via Live Chat on its website, quoting log 315.