Edward Wilson, who is 40 years old, killed Akeem Francis-Kerr by stabbing him in Valesha's nightclub - also known as Coliseum - in the early hours of March 11.

Mr Francis-Kerr, 29, was dead within an hour of being stabbed in the neck after the knife pierced both his carotid and his jugular veins in what prosecutors say was a dispute over who was standing where in the nightclub.

Wilson, of Temple Way in Oldbury, was told he will serve a minimum of 22 years for the murder as he was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court today.

CCTV captured the moment Wilson stabbed Mr Francis-Kerr in the neck and it was this footage which ultimately helped a jury convict him of murder in a trial at Stafford Crown Court in September.

Akeem Francis-Kerr. Photo: West Midlands Police

The victim had only been in the club for a few minutes before he was approached by Wilson and attacked shortly after 5am.

Prosecutor Maria Karaiskos KC told the jury at Stafford that Wilson stabbed Mr Francis-Kerr on the dancefloor “out of anger, arrogance or jealousy” after returning from the toilet to find him talking to two females in a recessed area of the club where Wilson had been standing since he arrived at the club an hour before, at around 4am.

Wilson then left his victim to die as he quickly fled the scene with his hood up, keeping his right hand in his pocket throughout.

He fled the West Midlands following the murder but officers quickly apprehended him after tracking him down to Sheffield where he was hiding in a rented apartment.

Mr Francis-Kerr's heartbroken family released a statement which said: “We give thanks to the most high for guiding and protecting us during this time of excruciating pain. Only now we feel like a small fraction of justice has been served.

"Nothing will ever return or replace Akeem’s unmatched energy. We will all remember Akeem for his bright smile and we know the universe will shine a lot brighter with him on the other side.

“Akeem had his whole life ahead of him. We are heartbroken that he will never reap the rewards of his hard work. Akeem was devoted to his family, particularly his brothers and nieces. He loved his family dearly.

"Akeem had wishes of becoming a dad, as he loved children, he was somewhat a big kid at heart. Akeem would do anything for his loved ones. To know Akeem was to love Akeem. Memories of all that know him will create the authentic story that will forever live on. His smile, laugh, jokes and presence are fond moments we will all cherish forever.

“We give thanks to all officers, specialists, prosecution and everyone who has worked tirelessly on Akeem’s case. The family liaison officers have been extremely supportive. We truly appreciate every individual and team involved. We will forever be thankful and hold you in all in hearts for eternity.”

Detective Inspector Ade George of West Midlands Police's homicide division, who led the investigation, said: “We don’t know Wilson’s motive for sure but we believed he killed Akeem out of anger, arrogance or jealousy.

“CCTV was crucial in convicting Wilson. Through the hard work of our officers we were able to track the movements of Wilson and his party on the night as well as Akeem and prove it was Wilson who was responsible for his murder. He reacted with extreme and unprovoked violence.

“Wilson is an individual used to getting his own way - an individual who has shown a total lack of remorse.”

DI George paid tribute to Mr Francis-Kerr and his family who showed "courage and dignity" throughout the trial.

He added: “Akeem was such a lovely, loving young man. He has a large extended family and they are very close. It has devastated them. Akeem has gone out on a night out. It should have been a happy and joyful night out but he never returned home.

“We hope Wilson’s conviction will at least give the family some justice. Nothing will ever bring Akeem back but hopefully now they can begin to rebuild the next part of their lives.”