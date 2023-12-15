Man jailed for manslaughter of Keon Lincoln caught with phone in prison

Keon Lincoln

Kieron Donaldson was jailed for 12 years for supplying weapons to those involved in the attack on the teenager outside his home in Handsworth on January 21, 2021.

On Wednesday Donaldson was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court for an offence of having a mobile telephone in prison on April 12. He admitted the security contravention at a previous hearing held at Cannock Magistrates Court.

Mr Chris O'Gorman, prosecuting, said: "Prison officers carrying out search for banned items at in Swinfen saw him sitting on a desk using a mobile telephone.

"The officer described Donaldson as being very co-operative and that he handed it over straight away without any issues."

Judge Michael Fowler said: "There is no evidence of how you came by the phone. Unlawful use of it is a very serious breach of prison security. Having regard to your age and totality I am satisfied that I can deal with this matter with some leniency."

For the latest offence Donaldson, of Aston Lane, Perry Barr, was jailed for four months to run consecutively to the term already being served.

The judge also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the handset.

Donaldson was sentenced to 12 years youth detention following a trial for his part in the death of 15-year-old Keon outside his home in Linwood Road, Handsworth, after denying any involvement.

Keon died in hospital after being attacked with knives and shot at on his way from school. At the time West Midlands Police said there is no evidence to suggest territorial gang rivalries were linked to the killing, and they could not say whether Keon was specifically targeted or by chance.

The killers, a youth, now aged 18, of Walsall, was sentenced to life with a minimum term along with Birmingham gunman Yussuf Mustapha, now aged 16, who was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 16 years and can be named after a ban protecting his identity was lifted, Tahjgeem Breakenridge and Michael Ugochukwu, now both 20, also from Birmingham were sentenced to life for murder with a minimum term of 19 years.

At the time Keon's mother Sharmaine Lincoln said his death had left her feeling like “a piece of my soul has been taken from me”.