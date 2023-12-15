David Willis, 29, failed to return to his home in Tipton on September 15, 2018 and it was subsequently discovered that he died at Timmins Waste Services, in Mander Street, Wolverhampton.

Yard manager Brian Timmins was convicted of manslaughter and gross negligence after Mr Willis, of St Mark's Road, fell into the machine having climbed atop to clear a blockage. Timmins tried to fix the problem without consulting engineers and used grabbing equipment to lift Mr Willis into position.

His heartbroken mother Caroline Willis says she can only feel hate for the company after what happened to her son, whose remains were never found. He had worked at the Merridale metal recycling yard for eight years.

"It's like a mother's instinct, isn't it? No matter where he was or how late he had been in the pub drinking, he knows I would get in the car and fetch him.

"It came to 2am and I thought 'something's not right' and I drove around Wolverhampton looking for him. Then I thought he'd gone to a friend's. We rang family members, hospitals and the police.

"When I knew for sure something was wrong was when a day went by without any sign of him. I was heartbroken. I was praying 'please God let him be safe'," she said.

"I broke down and sobbed with relief when I heard the verdicts."

She said she felt "hatred" for the defendants.

"They have taken part of my life, my son, my best friend. I shall never forgive them. Other people can go to a cemetery. I can't because I have nothing to talk to."

She said listening to the trial had been an ordeal and that she had been to see her GP due to the impact on her health. She added that her life had been ruined and her family "wrecked" by Timmins's actions.

Timmins, of Fair Lawn, Albrighton, claimed he had done nothing wrong and the company had followed correct health and safety procedures, but the jury disagreed and returned verdicts that they were responsible for the tragedy.