All eight of the convicted men, who hail from Walsall, Dudley and Birmingham, packed into a dock at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday, when they were due to be sentenced.

They had all been convicted earlier this year of conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary, relating to a series of break-ins and attempted burglaries in the Black Country and beyond in December of 2019.

The eight men have all been convicted of conspiracy after the break-ins at homes at Northcote Street in Walsall, Bearwood Road in Warley, Dog Kennel Lane in Oldbury and Greswolde Lane in Sparkhill, between December 15 and 18.

They are Godfree Mbugoniwia, aged 25 and of Brunswick Road, Birmingham; Omari Beckford, aged 28 and of Northumberland Way, Walsall; Troy Parkins, aged 28 and of Claughton Road, Dudley; William Thompson, aged 30 and of Sedgehill Avenue, Birmingham; Karam Sanghera, aged 25 and of Manningford Road, Birmingham; Lewis Graver, aged 25 and of Primrose Lane, Hall Green; Lewis Azzopardi, aged 28 and of Eureka Gardens, Wolverhampton; and Reed Smith, aged 27 and of Brunswick Road, Balsall Heath.