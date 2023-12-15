Baby in high chair allegedly 'knocked over' and 'several people' assaulted during pub attack

The attack happened on December 9 at The Loom and Shuttle pub on Stourport Road, Kidderminster.

West Mercia Police said the suspect assaulted "several people" at the pub, including "knocking over a highchair" resulting in an eight-month old baby "hitting the floor".

The force added that the baby was thankfully not injured.

Police have issued an image of Jamie Worrall, who is believed to be able to help with enquiries into the assault.

Anyone who knows where he is or has information which could help officers find him should call 101 using extension 7732303.

To share information anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-org.uk