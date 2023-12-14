Express & Star
Arrest after violent car jacking at petrol station

A man has been arrested after a motorist was hurt when a car was snatched at a Birmingham petrol station.

By Deborah Hardiman
Published
Last updated

The male victim was putting air into the Vauxhall's tyres when he was subjected to a violent carjacking at the garage, in Chester Road, in Tyburn, on November 14.

Detectives investigating the incident have now arrested the 39-year-old suspect at an address in the Marston Green area of the city.

He remains in custody on suspicion of robbery and assaulting a police officer.

The victim was injured as the Vauxhall was driven away from the scene by the alleged thief.

The vehicle was recovered a short time later.

The victim, aged in his 40s, was taken to hospital and has since been discharged to continue his recovery at home.

