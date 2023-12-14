Jailed: Health workers caught on hidden camera verbally and physically abusing elderly woman in 'chilling' footage

The 89-year-old suffered from vascular dementia and was non-verbal.

She had lived at a city care home for almost a year when her family noticed bruising on her arms and a change in her behaviour, which included appearing nervous of being touched.

The family’s worst fears were confirmed after they installed a covert video camera and discovered care assistants verbally and physically abusing their loved one.

The footage, filmed over a four-day period in February 2020, showed the elderly woman being roughly handled, hit with a pillow and treated with an utmost lack of dignity and respect.

When the abuse was reported to the care home, three members of staff were immediately dismissed and three other agency staff were suspended.

After the footage was passed to West Midlands Police for review, two other suspects were identified.

Eight care assistants were charged with ill-treatment and wilful neglect and over the course of two trials at Wolverhampton Crown Court, four were found not guilty and four were found guilty and jailed.

In May this year Ame Tunkara, aged 33 from Prospect Way, Walsall, and Morounranti Adefila, 43, from Woodall Street, Walsall, were found guilty, and were both sentenced last week to four months in prison.

A further trial in September saw Danny Ohen, 39, from Riley Crescent, Wolverhampton, and Bridget Aideyan, 49, of Cadle Road, Wolverhampton, being convicted by a jury, and they were sentenced to six months and four months respectively on November 14.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Kathryn Sargent, from the force’s adult care abuse investigation team, said: “This elderly woman sadly died in October and should not have spent any of her remaining years suffering such ill-treatment.

“On sentencing, Judge Campbell described the footage as 'chilling'.

"I hope the lady’s family are content that justice has been served.”