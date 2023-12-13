Wolverhampton car returned to owner after being stolen three days earlier

The black car was seized by officers patrolling the East Park area of Wolverhampton late last night.

The stolen vehicle pinged the officers automatic numberplate recognition (ANPR) cameras as stolen, and upon further investigation, officers found the vehicle had been stolen three days ago.

West Midlands Police announced the seizure on X, they said: "Officers were patrolling the East Park area this evening where this vehicle pinged in car ANPR cameras as stolen.

"Upon further investigation the vehicle was stolen three days ago with keys in the area. One car returned to a happy owner"