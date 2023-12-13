Police and trading standards empty shop's shelves of booze after licence warnings

The Bearwood shop's entire stock of booze was removed as officers emptied the shelves.

Smethwick Police warned other retailers, they tweeted: "To all licensed premises in Smethwick trading without a licence selling alcohol will not be tolerated. Last night with Sandwell Licensing we seized the whole stock of alcohol from a shop in Bearwood they will now be dealt with by Sandwell Council and Sandwell Police."

The shopkeeper had been warned about selling alcohol without a licence but continued trading.

Smethwick Police added: "All alcohol seized this following notices given to the shop to stop trading and given advice to apply for a licence. Don't ignore as this is the result after shelves emptied by Smethwick Police Neighbourhood Team."