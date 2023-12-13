Hammer killer caught during getaway after bus passengers heard boasts about fatal attack

Gary O’Neill violently attacked Kenneth Ford on February 27, 2022, at his bedsit in Colebrook Road, Birmingham. He fled the next morning, boarding a bus from the city to Glasgow.

Beaten to death with a hammer - Kenneth Ford

However, horrified passengers who heard him discussing the attack on the phone rang the police and he was arrested at Glasgow bus station.

Meanwhile police attended the multi-occupancy property with paramedics at 5.40pm that evening after concerned friends raised the alarm about Kenneth, who was friends with O'Neill who he regularly got drunk with.

The 30-year-old was found with bruising and puncture wounds across his body, including a 10p size wound by his temple.

Gary O'Neill, aged 32, was wearing blood stained clothing and holding his Birmingham to Glasgow bus ticket when he got off the bus.

O’Neill, formerly of Kenilworth Road, Birmingham, refused to answer any questions in interview.

But DNA tests showed Mr Ford’s blood was on his joggers and phone analysis showed he was at the scene on the night of 27 February.

O'Neill was found not guilty of murder by a jury at Birmingham Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday) but during the trial he had offered a plea of manslaughter due to diminished responsibility which was accepted.

He will be sentenced on February 9, for manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood, from our Homicide Unit, said: "We heard from people who said O’Neill and Mr Ford were best friends. However, they regularly drank heavily and took prescription drugs.

"The attack was sustained and horrific and Mr Ford was found with defence wounds to his hands where he’d tried to protect himself."

He added: “We’re grateful to the bus passenger who alerted police on hearing O’Neill on the phone and that allowed us to liaise with Police Scotland in time to intercept O’Neill when he arrived in Glasgow.

"My thoughts remain with Kenneth’s family."