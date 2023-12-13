Drug dealers jailed for county lines operation from Birmingham to Stratford-upon-Avon

Deon Suleman, Murtaza Rashid and Haider Ali were sentenced to prison following trials at Birmingham Crown Court for supplying heroin and cocaine from Birmingham into Stratford-upon-Avon.

The 23-year-old Suleman, of Adria Road in Balsall Heath, and 21-year-old Rashid, of Wilton Road in Sparkhill, were sentenced to prison for conspiracy to supply Class A heroin and cocaine, while 22 year old Ali was found guilty of being involved in the conspiracy.

Haider Ali, Deon Suleman, and Murtaza Rashid (L-R) will all spend years behind bars after being found guilty. Photo: West Midlands Police

Suleman had pleaded guilty, and was sentenced to seven years and four months imprisonment, on September 7, while Rashid was found guilty and sentenced to nine years and six months imprisonment on September 7 and Ali was sentence to six months imprisonment on December 5.

The Mitch county lines drugs was operated from the Sparkbrook area of Birmingham, and sold crack cocaine and heroin to drug users in Stratford-upon-Avon.

The line was initially held and operated by Suleman, where he would send large amounts of bulk text messages out to his customer base, and shortly after this, Rashid would travel to Stratford and use various addresses of drug users to sell the drugs from.

Suleman was the initial line holder and controller of the county line from February 2021 until June 19, 2021, when he was arrested, charged and remanded for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Rashid is a close associate of Suleman, and from February 2021 until June 19, 2021, he was the main runner for the Mitch line, where he was making regular trips to Stratford-upon-Avon, on an almost daily basis to sell drugs either from his vehicle or from addresses of known Class A drug users known as ‘cuckooing’.

Following Suleman’s arrest, Rashid took control of the Mitch line.

Ali is a known associate of Rashid and was identified from CCTV, buying a credit top-up for a Mitch line phone at a store in Stratford.

DC Phil Langstone, from the major crime units county lines task force, who was in charge of the investigation, said: “County Lines drug dealers target the most vulnerable, ruining lives and blighting communities.

“We are pleased that these three have been taken off our streets and are now serving time behind bars.”