'The trauma is unbearable': Mum tells how killer driver took her sons' lives and changed hers forever

Mohammed Sullaiman Khan, who falsely reported his car was stolen after causing the fatal crash, was jailed for 13 years on Tuesday over the incident which took the lives of Pawanveer Singh, aged 23 months, and his brother Sanjay, aged 10.

Before Sullaiman Khan and Mohammed Asim Khan - who was found guilty of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice following a trial in August - were sentenced - the court was read a statement from Arathi Nahar, which told how her life changed the day her “beautiful” sons were killed.

Sullaiman Khan, wearing a grey suit, and Asim Khan, wearing a checked shirt and a dark body warmer, looked down as the statement was read to the court.

It said: “My sons gave me joy and a reason to get up each day.

“They had their own strong bond and relationship and Sanjay would sing songs and nursery rhymes to his brother and I would hear the laughter and fun they had between them.

“My house, my life and I died on March 14 2019. Every birthday and Christmas, I feel I am not able to function because the trauma is unbearable.

“My confidence and happiness has all been stripped away. This should never have happened but it did. Why did this tragedy happen to me and my two special sons?

“My sons’ lives were taken in a horrific way and there is no coming back from that.”