The Serious Organised Crime and Exploitation Team (SOCEX) in Sandwell was created to disrupt illegal activity and dismantle organised crime in the area.

The West Midlands Police unit's officers announced that they have made more than 100 arrests of people linked to organised crime and executed 45 drugs, firearms and evidential search-related warrants in the area since the group's inception.

Superintendent for Sandwell, Lisa-Jayne Robson, said: "Tackling those who cause the most harm to communities is an absolute priority for us.

"The SOCEX team has a focus on disrupting organised criminality across Sandwell, which includes the supply of drugs, possession of firearms and both criminal and sexual exploitation of vulnerable people."

The team was set up in 2021 and started out with one sergeant and five police officers. Since then it has gained two extra officers to help the fight against crime in the Sandwell area.

The superintendent continued: "We continue to recover significant amounts of cash, drugs and firearms as well as making key arrests which in turn means we are causing significant disruption to organised crime.

"I would urge anyone who has any information about organised crime to get in touch with us as we need your help to continue our action."

Since its inception, the team has secured a total of seven viable firearms with more than 100 rounds of ammunition.

Officers have also seized more than £500,000 in cash, £210,000 worth of cannabis which was wrapped for distribution, and £716,000 of class A drugs.