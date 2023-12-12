Jailed: Audi driver who killed two Wolverhampton boys in ‘appalling’ crash jailed for 13 years

Pawanveer Singh, aged 23 months, and his brother Sanjay, aged 10, died when their mother’s BMW was struck by a high-performance Audi racing at speeds of up to 92mph on Birmingham New Road, in Parkfield, on March 14, 2019.

Audi driver Mohammed Sullaiman Khan, now 28, of Birmingham, previously admitted offences of causing the deaths by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving to their mother, Arathi Nahar, and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Sentencing him at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday, Judge Michael Chambers KC said it was an "appalling case" featuring "competitive driving at speed, through a green light" with no regard for the safety of others.

Judge Chambers said: "The overwhelming weight of the evidence leads me to a clear conclusion that you were involved in competitive driving against a Bentley. That driver was acquitted by the jury and I remain faithful to that verdict.

"It does not follow that you were not driving competitively. The evidence shows a course of conduct."

The scene in Birmingham New Road, Parkfield.

Pawanveer, Sanjay and their mother were returning home to Sedgley at about 8.45pm after getting fish and chips, when the BMW was “propelled” on to the pavement coming to rest at metal railings, killing the two children and causing her “catastrophic” back injuries.

Mohammed Sullaiman Khan and Bentley driver Hamza Shahid were accused of racing moments before the Audi which was being driven at speeds of 92mph in a 40mph zone ploughed into the BMW at the A4123 junction with Lawnswood Avenue.

Afterwards Mohammed Sullaiman Khan was captured on CCTV relaxing at a burger bar in Birmingham having been picked up by a friend from bushes near the scene. He and his brother Mohammed Asim Khan, now 36, later made several emergency 999 calls claiming the Audi had been stolen following a break-in at a family property in Sparkhill.

The boys with parents Jaswinder Singh and Arathi Nahar

This false report to West Midlands Police resulted in them and another brother Mohammed Adil Khan, a solicitor, being charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice. However, the lawyer and Bentley driver Shahid were completely cleared of wrongdoing by the jury.

Mitigating for Mohammed Sullaiman Khan, Michael Duck KC said his client was remorseful and "accepted it will be significant sentence". He added that the conspiracy had not been thought through and was short-lived.

Mr Duck added: "This is a man in an appalling situation in which he was the creator of that. He recognises the impact he has inflicted on others."

For causing the boys' deaths Mohammed Sullaiman Khan, of Pershore Road, Edgbaston, was jailed for 11 years on each count, for causing serious injury to Mrs Nahar he was jailed for three years and two months all to run concurrently. For conspiracy to pervert the course of justice he was jailed for two years consecutively.

Khan who had totted up speeding points in 2016, 2018 and 2020. was also banned from the road for a total of 15 years and must re-sit the driving test.

Mohammed Asim Khan, of Shaftmoor Lane, in Hall Green, Birmingham, who was found guilty of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice following a trial in August was jailed for 18 months, suspended for two years.

Several members of the jury were back in court to observe the sentencing.