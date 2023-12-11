American confectionery containing banned ingredients seized from Staffordshire shops

Trading Standards officers at Staffordshire County Council uncovered a "large quantity" of the imported goods upon inspecting around 50 stores in a two-week-long operation.

More than 3,300 items "targeted at children" were uncovered in the search, with staff at many shops said to be "unaware" that some products on sale contained ingredients banned in the UK, including mineral oil, bleached flour or colourants.

Officers also seized multiple cans and bottles of soft drinks containing EDTA, which is said to have links to kidney failure.

The shops were inspected following a number of incidents and intelligence received by the Food Standards Agency, who funded the operation.

The products seized had a street value of more than £8,000

Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for trading standards at Staffordshire County Council, said it was "worrying" to see goods containing banned ingredients on sale in the county.

She said: "Making sure imported food products being sold in stores around Staffordshire are safe and labelled correctly is an important part of our Trading Standards work.

"It is quite worrying to see so many products on sale that shouldn't be, many of which contain unauthorised ingredients and are targeted at children.

"While the majority of foods are safe and most stores operate within the law, it is important that imported food is accurately labelled in English with the allergens declared.

"We are seeing more and more illegal items being sold on social media websites and marketplaces, including counterfeit foods.

"This has become even more prevalent as we approach Christmas and our message to shoppers is to always check product labels carefully before buying."

Many of the products contained ingredients which are banned in the UK

In the run-up to Christmas, the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) has issued a warning to parents and urged retailers to remove unsafe goods from their shelves.

Chief executive John Herriman said: "The UK has high food standards but this very much relies on Trading Standards to help ensure what is on sale complies with the law.

"It’s extremely worrying to learn that confectionery with child appeal is on sale in UK high streets, which could be linked to hyperactivity in kids, and even cancer.

"Trading Standards work extremely hard to remove dangerous products from sale, but the popularity of these items is being increased by videos on social media platforms, such as TikTok.

"The increase in demand means importers are sending these through our ports and borders in the millions, and these are then being widely distributed and ending up in retail stores and in the hands of children.

"We ask that all persons placing these products on the market, including the suppliers and retailers, take their responsibilities seriously in this matter and urgently remove items from sale that contain unauthorised ingredients.

"If shop owners are unsure of what items are safe to sell, they should contact their local Trading Standards service for support and advice."

More than 50 stores in Staffordshire were searched in the two-week long operation

Consumers who are checking whether the goods for sale are American imports or not have been advised to look at how the weight of the product is recorded.

If the labelling shows American weights, typically fluid ounce and ounce, it is an import and the food labelling needs to be compliant with UK laws, with no unauthorised ingredients in the produce.

Residents looking for advice on food standards and allergens should visit the Staffordshire County Council website.

People can also report concerns over food standards by emailing ffah@staffordshire.gov.uk