Three men charged with supplying crack and heroin after Walsall dawn raids

Mohammed Iqbal, aged 24, Adeeb Zubair, aged 19, and Muzambil Iqbal, aged 18, have all been charged with supplying diamorphine and crack cocaine following Wednesday's raids.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "Iqbal has also been charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

"All three men were remanded and were due to appear at Walsall Magistrates Court today).

"Officers from our County Lines Task Force made the arrests on Wednesday.

"The arrests were made as part of Operation Target which sees us taking a defiant stand against a range of serious and organised crime offences – from drug dealing and burglary to cyber crime and fraud."