Information sought on wanted man from Wolverhampton

Aaron Burton, aged 31, is approximately 5ft 8in tall and of a slim build. He has his initials, AJB, tattooed on his neck, a lion tattoo on the back of his left hand and a swallow tattoo on the back of his right hand.

He has connections in Codsall, Perton and Great Wyrley in Staffordshire and Walsall, Willenhall, Darlaston and Wolverhampton in the West Midlands.

Anyone who knows where he is or those with any information are urged to contact Staffordshire police by calling 101 or by going through their Live Chat function on the website.

To report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.