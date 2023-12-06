Fly-tipper ordered to pay more than £1,500 after being captured by hidden camera

Marzio Sturaro, of Old Fallings Crescent, Wolverhampton, appeared at Cannock Magistrates Court yesterday, where he pleaded guilty to knowingly causing the depositing of controlled waste – a garden ornament, from a vehicle.

The 56-year-old was pictured committing the offence in Mill Lane, Saredon, South Staffordshire, on February 23.

During an interview with South Staffordshire Council officers, Sturaro said the abandonment of the garden ornament had been spontaneous, rather than planned.

He claimed the item was in the boot of his car as he was planning to transport it to the tip.

Sturaro said he had planned to attend a car boot sale in Mill Lane prior to attending the tip, but upon arrival at the market, he discovered it was not open.

He claimed he then received a phone call from someone immediately wishing to view his car he had up for sale – and said that due to this urgent request, he committed the fly-tipping offence by instructing a minor in his company to leave the ornament behind in Mill Lane, before he returned home to meet the potential buyer.

The offence was recorded on covert camera, installed by the council as a result of repeated fly-tipping offences on Mill Lane.

Following his guilty plea, magistrates ordered Sturaro to pay a total of £1,571.79 – made up of a £200 fine, £1,291.79 in costs, and a £80 victim surcharge.

Speaking after the sentencing, leader of South Staffordshire Council, Councillor Roger Lees, said: “We will not tolerate fly-tipping in South Staffordshire – and will always pursue legal action where appropriate.

“This is a rural location which has been repeatedly blighted by people fly-tipping.

“This type of offence impacts wildlife, our residents and our hard-working Street Scene crews who are diverted from routine maintenance across our district to clear up rubbish which people have not bothered to dispose of correctly.

“This abhorrent behaviour also comes at a considerable cost to the taxpayer.

“We are pleased with this result – and hope it serves as a deterrent to any would-be fly-tippers considering committing this type of offence in South Staffordshire and encourages them to dispose of their waste in a lawful, responsible and considerate manner.”