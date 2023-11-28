Two men charged with firearms offences after police raid last week

Jahshaun Hodge, aged 23 and Tion Willock, aged 20, have both been charged with possession of ammunition and two counts of possession of a firearm.

The men, both from Wolverhampton, have been remanded in custody to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court next month.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "Wolverhampton's Priority Crime Team executed a warrant in Chester Street, Whitmore Reans last Tuesday (November).

"Two other men, aged 21 and 36, and two women, aged 47 and 44, who were arrested after the operation have been released on bail with strict conditions."

The spokesman added: "The arrests are part of Operation Target - our ongoing commitment to tackle serious and organised crime in the West Midlands."