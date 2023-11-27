Bridgnorth residents offer £50 rewards to snare girls who smashed up bench

The bench outside Penny Lane Barbers, in Squirrel Bank, High Town, was vandalised on Saturday and witnessed by two residents.

Barber, Kevern Jones, is now offering a reward to catch the culprits, who he described as 'teenage girls'.

Sharing a picture of the vandalised bench on Facebook at the weekend, he said: "Anyone who can give me information to the young teenage girls that just destroyed my bench outside Penny Lane Barbers at 8.15pm on Saturday.

"They even had the gall to take photos as they were laughing. Nice."

Offering a £50 reward to catch the culprits, he added: "I didn't think Bridgnorth raised this kind of scum."

Nadine Holland-Bailey is also offering a reward to catch the vandals and also shared a picture of the smashed up bench.

The damaged bench. Photo: Nadine Holland-Bailey/Facebook

Ms Holland-Bailey said on Facebook she witnessed the vandalism at around 8.15pm.

She said: "The bench was ripped away from its fixings, no accident here, they took photos of their handy work before moving on."

Ms Holland-Bailey said she will pay £50 for anybody that can supply the names of the young women who were responsible.

She added: "If anyone can let me know the names of the young girls responsible for this vandalism at House, top of Squirrel Bank, next to Penny Lane, done approx 8.15pm on Saturday, November 25, there will be a £50 reward waiting for you.

"Mindless vandalism by mindless scum."

West Mercia Police have been approached for comment.

Do you know who was responsible, please get on touch at richard.williams@mnamedia.co.uk