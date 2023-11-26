Fake Lionel Messi jerseys among fake goods seized at popular Black Country market

Officers turned up at Bescot Market this morning as Christmas shoppers were getting presents at a bargain price on a Sunday morning.

However, some of the deals were too good to be true and thousands of pounds worth of fake goods were seized including Lionel Messi Inter-Miami jerseys.

Delves Police tweeted: "Today the Delves NHT supported by st Matthew's NHT working in conjunction with Walsall Trading standards and Brand professional carried out an operation on Bescot Market.

"Thousands of £ of counterfeit goods recovered."