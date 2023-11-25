Vehicles seized and drivers given advice in Dudley police crackdown on road offences

The borough's roads were made safer on Thursday afternoon when more than 20 vehicles were stopped and checked by West Midlands Police officers for any sign of criminality.

The crackdown on vehicle crime came as part of Operation Advance, which saw the force work with partner agencies for a day of hyper-intensive police activity in Dudley.

Several vans filed into the car park to be checked

Shortly after officers on motorbikes took to the roads, a steady stream of drivers began to arrive at the Showcase Cinema car park off Castlegate Way, where they were directed into an inspection area.

In total 23 vehicles were stopped with six vehicles seized – one for no insurance, three for no tax and two prosecuted by policing partners.

Four drivers were given advice and 12 traffic offences were reported.

Vehicles were pulled over and inspected by officers

Amongst the vehicles pulled over were a number of vans, one of which was sporting illegal window tints, while another had non-conforming number plates.

A car was also seized by officers as a result of the motorist not having paid road tax.

Doing his bit to improve road safety in the area on Thursday afternoon was Chief Superintendent Anthony Tagg.

Ch Supt Anthony Tagg said there had been a reduction in vehicle crime in Dudley this year

Speaking to the Express & Star at the scene of the operation, Mr Tagg said: "Today as part of Operation Advance we are doing a multi-agency vehicle operation, so working with colleagues across West Midlands Police, but also partner agencies as well.

"What we hope to do to is tackle those using the road network and using vehicles criminally.

"We are tackling those using roads without insurance, whose cars aren't taxed. We might have interest in some vehicles and some people using those vehicles, and again, we can tackle those individuals as well."

Mr Tagg went on to explain that the force had done "a lot of work" to tackle vehicle crime in the borough this year and said there had been a reduction in offenders.

He continued: "We have seen some really good work by our officers across Dudley arresting offenders for vehicle crime, but also working with communities as well to make it difficult for them to be victims of crime, so giving them security and crime prevention advice as well so they can safeguard their vehicles.

"I think this will serve as a deterrent. It is about tackling those who are using the roads who may not have insurance, vehicle tax or MOT and operations like this I think are deterrents for people who want to use their vehicles in that way."

Amongst those at the scene of the operation were representatives from the Driving and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) and Wolverhampton Council, Dudley Council and Sandwell Council licensing officers.

Representing Dudley Council on the day was Councillor Damian Corfield, cabinet member for highways and environmental services.

Joining the fight for road safety were Chief Superintendent Anthony Tagg and Councillor Damian Corfield

Speaking to the Express & Star, Mr Corfield explained he felt passionate about showing his support for the operation after his 19-year-old son, Ben, sadly died in a crash in November last year.

The teenager was tragically killed alongside his friend, Liberty Charris, when a group of pedestrians were struck by a car on Oldbury Road.

Mr Corfield said: "The key drive is to make the roads as safe as possible for users and for pedestrians throughout the borough.

"I'm here this afternoon wearing two or three hats really - obviously I'm the cabinet member for highways and a father.

"I lost my son last November due to a road traffic incident. He was 19 years old and he was a pedestrian so that is another key driver as to why I am supporting this operation.

A designated inspection area was set up at the Showcase Cinema car park off Castlegate Way

"We want the roads to be safer, so for the vehicles out there with no tax and MOT and insurance to be taken off the road.

"I think it will be a deterrent as well which is a big thing. Dudley Council and West Midlands Police are working together and we are targeting those drivers that are flouting the law."

Also as part of the operation, police took to the streets of Dudley on Thursday in hopes of tackling anti-social behaviour, reducing the risk of violence and stopping illegal trading.