Long-running haulage company VAT fraud case ends without anyone being jailed

Oldbury firm Lightning Express Warehousing and Distribution fiddled accounts from 2009 until 2016 with the help of businessman John Smith who provided "totally made up" invoices from his firm John Smith Haulage.

Company bosses Paul Cockayne, 51 and Martyn Sviter, 49, were cleared of any wrongdoing when Sallyanne Cockayne, Mr Cockayne's wife, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiring to evade value added tax (VAT) two days into all three's trial in June.

Today, at Wolverhampton Crown Court, Mrs Cockayene, 50, was sentenced along with the daughter of John Smith, who is unfit to stand trial, Samantha Green, previously Smith.

Prosecuting Angus MacDonald said: "In 2014 the company sacked their accountant and after then began submitting false accounts to reduce their liability.

"Mrs Cockayne refused to comment during questioning by the police. However, Samantha Smith admitted making an invoice template for her father had asked her to do it. She said her father could not read or write and the numbers in the invoice were totally made up.

"The false invoices meant the company defrauded HMRC of £52,101in total."

He added: "The offending was not sophisticated but take place over a significant period of time. The case has taken a long period of time and the Crown would point out this would have been reduced if both had entered guilty pleas earlier.

"Due to John Smith being unfit to stand trial we request his counts lie on file."

In mitigation, the court heard Sallyanne Cockayne and Green, 36 of Tamworth Grove, Nottingham, were of previous good character. Green was acting on the request of her father and did not know what they were being used for.

Cockayne, of Little Island Drive, Willenhall, as suffered with mental health issues since 2009, and during the legal process split up with her husband but remarried a few months ago. The company, which was based at the Anglo-African Industrial Estate, Union Road, had subsequently been liquidated. The company was founded in 1995 whilst defrauding the taxman was splurging cash in the British Superbike world by sponsoring a rider.

Cockayne's defence lawyer Harbinder Lally said: "This is a sad state of affairs and his honour will be aware the real facilitators of this are not in the dock.

"There is no excuse for what Mrs Cockayne did but she thought she was helping her husband and the company. Mr Cockayne knows in his heart it was his fault as he was managing the company which was going down and down. His wife thought she could help him and the company."

Judge Jonathan Gosling was unhappy how long the case had taken to prosecute.

He said: "It is impossible to achieve any proper justice in this case, for the prosecution, the defendants or the public. This is due to the protracted nature of the prosecution, which deal with what happened 14 years ago, which is not good enough.

"The delays on this case were in part down to late pleas of guilty, but also the Magistrates Court did not bring charges for three years, which played a part as well as Covid, the Bar industrial action and the backlog.

"These were serious cases against the state, Sallyanne Cockayne you were a major part of this offending.

"Cases like this have to involve a custodial sentence, but because of the period of time which has passed will mean I halve those sentences."

Judge Gosling sentenced Green to 15 weeks and Cockayne to 24 weeks.

He said: "I am suspending these. I am not sending you to prison immediately but if you get in any trouble, which I do not think you will, you will be required to serve this sentence."

Both women were also ordered to pay £80 for the victim surcharge.