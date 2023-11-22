Man set for court on burglary and fraud charges

Anthony Mullen will appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court next month after being charged with three counts of burglary and four counts of fraud at Wolverhampton Magistrates court on Wednesday.

The 42-year-old of not fixed abode, was arrested and charged after three break-ins in Smethwick.

A spokesman for Sandwell Police said: "A man from Sandwell has been charged with burglary and fraud after three break-ins in Smethwick.

"Anthony Mullen, aged 42 has been charged with three counts of burglary and four counts of fraud.

"Mullen of no fixed abode appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court this morning and has been remanded in custody to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court next month."