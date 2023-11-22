Knife Angel which carries powerful message is heading to Walsall

The Knife Angel, which has been created from 100,000 blunted knives received from 43 police forces across the UK, will stand in Gallery Square from December 1 to 28.

Standing 27ft tall and weighing 3.5 tons, it took two years to create and has toured UK towns and cities since November 2018.

Designed to raise awareness about the devastating consequences of carrying knives, the sculpture aims to start meaningful conversations and prompt collective action to combat this issue.

It comes after numerous reports of knife crime in the borough this year.

Yesterday, a 32-year-old man was taken to hospital in a critical condition after being stabbed in Victoria Road, Darlaston, just after 8pm.

And just last Friday, officers from West Midlands Police were called to reports of a paramedic having been assaulted by a man they were trying to help on Bradford Street, Walsall, after he had been stabbed in the leg.

In May, three men were injured in a stabbing in Palfrey Park, while during the same month a man was stabbed in West Bromwich Street, Caldmore.

Earlier this year in March, 29-year-old Akeem Francis-Kerr also died after being stabbed at Valesha’s nightclub in the town centre, with Edward Wilson, 39, of Oakthorpe Gardens, Tividale, convicted of his murder at Stafford Crown Court in September.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Bailey Atkinson died after being stabbed to death in the town centre in the early hours of January 28.

Chief Superintendent Phil Dolby, local police commander for West Midlands Police at Walsall, said: “It is hard to under-estimate how impactful the Knife Angel is and I would urge people to take the opportunity to visit this powerful sculpture when it arrives in Walsall.

“It is especially powerful when you remind yourself that each and every one of the hundreds of knives which make up the sculpture comes from an incident of knife-related crime somewhere in the country. I hope that, for the time that it is in Walsall borough, it provokes thought, discussion and positive change.

“Knives are everywhere in our society - in our homes, our classrooms, and with friends on the streets. We need to have meaningful conversations about #LifeorKnife. There have already been too many senseless deaths. “

Mark Brindley, whose son James was killed in Aldridge in 2017 at the age of just 26, after walking home from a night out, said it was important to use the Knife Angel's arrival in the town to raise awareness and educate people about knife crime.

The James Brindley Foundation was set up in the aftermath of James' death in a bid to help tackle the root causes of youth violence and knife crime.

Mark added: “The Knife Angel is like an accessible social influencer, providing every member of our community, with an opportunity to engage and understand the complex issues surrounding serious youth violence.

"We must grasp this moment, to raise awareness and to educate those who remain indifferent to the consequences of knife crime. “

Councillor Garry Perry, deputy leader and portfolio holder for resilient communities at Walsall Council, said the authority was also committed to the safety and strength of local communities, celebrating the positives, and tackling challenges head on.

He added: “ The consequences of knife crime are all too real, with those who carry a knife more likely to have it used against them.

"The Knife Angel brings a critical issue into the public eye, reminding us all of the individuals affected by the tragic consequences of knife crime.

"Our hope is that by showcasing this thought-provoking sculpture, we can provoke discussion, signpost to support and empower all of our communities to choose life. “

The Knife Angel sculpture has been brought to the town through a partnership with the James Brindley Foundation, Walsall Council, West Midlands Police and British Ironwork Centre in association with sponsors Avison Young, Amey, Willenhall Lock Stock, ABA Cranes, Tarmac, Bescot Promotions, Transport for West Midlands, Midland Machinery (Heavy Lift) Ltd and The New Art Gallery Walsall.

It originates from the British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry and was crafted by sculptor and artist, Alfie Bradley.

The sculpture has been on tour around the UK and has become recognised as a National Monument Against Violence and Aggression.

Host towns and cities have actively engaged in the 'National Anti-violence Champions' campaign, with young people and children – to increase awareness and encourage them to reject violent and aggressive behaviour in its many forms.

West Midlands Police also leads the Life or Knife campaign, which showcases the realities of knife crime, the significant impact it can have and the importance of choices.

For more information visit lifeorknife.west-midlands.police.uk