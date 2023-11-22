Those are the words of a Wolverhampton grandmother who has spoken out after two men were attacked by a gang wielding a machete near to her home.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, has lived in Kingsclere Walk for more than four decades.

On Monday, two men in their 20s were attacked with a machete, prompting a police search for up to six offenders.

This is just the latest incident of violent crime to hit Wolverhampton's streets, with residents left feeling afraid to go out of their homes and urgent action pleas for more police presence.

Just last week, 19-year-old Shawn Seesahai was stabbed to death on playing fields in Bilston. Two 12-year-old boys have appeared in court charged with his murder.

And just a short walk from Kingsclere Walk, 16-year-old Terrell Marshall-Williams was stabbed to death on Warnford Walk on September 18 this year.

The latest incident saw one man treated in hospital for an injury to his hand and the other man treated for injuries to his head and ankle.

The leafy Kingsclere Walk in the Merry Hill area of the city was eerily quiet on Tuesday morning, with no sign that violence had ensued just hours earlier – despite a police pledge to say patrols had been stepped up.