Mother and son jailed after defrauding woman out of more than £100,000

Diane Badger, 73, of Dingle Road, Wombourne, and James Badger, 44, of Lamb Crescent, Wombourne, appeared at Stafford Crown Court on November 9, after defrauding a woman out of over £100,000 between 2017 and 2019.

Diane held a power of attorney over the victim's finances, but significant cash withdrawals from the victim's bank account, and the frequency with which they were made, raised suspicions.

James, meanwhile, did not hold a power of attorney, but had access to the victim's bank card and PIN.

The duo were voluntarily interviewed in January 2022 and later pleaded guilty to fraud at an earlier hearing.

Sergeant Chris Wynn-Jones, from the adult safeguarding team at Staffordshire Police, said: "I am delighted that justice has finally been secured for the victim and their family.

"The victim was vulnerable and placed a lot of trust in Mrs and Mr Badger, who broke this trust on a number of occasions.

"I would like to praise the victim and their family for supporting the prosecution and helping us to convict two repeat fraudsters."