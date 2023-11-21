'Gloves up, knives down' - fight club for online arguments to be settled with fists goes viral

Reiss and Earl Parchment, aka The EnR Twinz, have followed the international trend of pitting none professional boxers in the ring after YouTubers gatecrashed boxing with KSI and Jake Paul earning millions.

Friday's Birmingham Fight Club features 16-year-old J Cerda from Stourbridge who accepted a challenge on social media by Chemsley Wood teenager Dee Dee.

The pair met up earlier this weekend underneath Spaghetti Junction to film a promotion video which have already been shared hundreds of times on various social media platforms and sparked countless comments.

Shadow boxing J Cerda tells the camera: "I'm J Cerda from Stourbridge, I am accepting Dee Dee's challenge. You are going down. On November 24 at Birmingham Fight Club.

In another bout, heavyweight Big Marv responds to a challenge which went viral from his opponent from Solihull. He said: "I'm sure you have seen the video circulating online, with this geezer talking **** about me. Well at the next Fight Club, I'm going to take his head off," and then mimicking a gunshot said: "Boom."

Founders Earl and Reiss are determined their fight club will kerb the shocking trend of teenagers killing each other with knives.

The EnR Twinz

Earl, who founded social media site Birmz is Grime, told the Express & Star: "Our fight club is all about trying to channel the aggression and energy of young people in Birmingham and the Black Country in the right way.

"We have all been touched by knife crime and Fight Club is all about gloves up, knives down."

Online arguments, 'diss' rap videos and Snapchat abuse have all been cited in West Midlands murder trials in the last few years and the twins believe settling scores with fists takes the sting out of any row.

The twins were friends of Birmingham rapper Depzman, aka Joshua Ribera, who was stabbed to death ten years ago at a party honouring another stabbing victim, just as he was on the verge of stardom.

Earl said: "Depzman was just about to make it so big, and his death felt like a defining moment, but ten years later and more teenagers are being killed by other teenagers. It is a tragic situation which is getting worse."

The twins became matchmakers after seeing spats online and decided to step in before they escalated, and offered to stage a fight club to decide any disputes. Its now grown to a point where fighters are begging them to be on the bill.

Reiss said: "During lockdown we were staging rap battles which were popular online so fight club is an extension of the same thing, everyone knows us from the grime scene and know we are straight down the middle so will favour no-one in fight club."

The twins have been putting on live events since they were teenagers, however, due to their genre often the police would close down their raves, and ever-conscious of their brand they refunded all those who would attend. However, there is no such fear with Birmingham Fight Club, with the event staged at a premier venue at the H Suite, Ladywood.

Fight Club 3 is at the H Suite, Edgbaston, on Friday. There will be seven white collar bouts, bringing together fans of the fighters from across Birmingham and the Black Country.

Tickets for Fight Club cost £20 for standing and £27 for seating, plus booking fee. And are available at www.skiddle.com.