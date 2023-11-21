Calls for every police officer to carry a Taser after 'abhorrent and shocking' knife attack

His comments come after a student officer received “significant lasting injuries” after being attacked with a knife in the Springfield area of Birmingham at 3.30pm on Sunday.

Two officers were taken to hospital after the attack, which Mr Cooke described as “absolutely abhorrent and shocking”.

They’ve since been discharged after receiving treatment.

Mr Cooke revealed that a Taser was deployed in the incident, and said without it the situation could have been worse.

He said: “We’re offering all the support we can to the officers.

“The officer did have a Taser and managed to subdue their attacker with it.

“For me, it reinforces that all officers should have Taser training if they want it.

“Assaults on officers are unacceptably high - there’s a general willingness of criminals to use violence.

“We have got a lot of relatively new in service officers, and they deserve the protection against this level of violence.

“While in this instance it didn’t prevent them being attacked, it may well have saved a life.”

Mr Cooke said that as well as physical injuries from the incident, the officers may experience psychological issues as well.

“It’s a horrible, traumatic experience,” he said.

“The fact that you’re close to being seriously injured or worse, it can happen in a split second.

“It’s really scary, maybe not for you personally but for your family, friends and loved ones. That’s when it hits you, when you realise what you could lose.

“Quite possibly, those officers are going to be traumatised by the attack for a long time to come."

Yesterday in a statement, West Midlands Police said: "A man was arrested last night after two officers were injured as they attended a property in Yardley Wood Road, Springfield at about 3.30pm yesterday.

"One officer received a slash wound to his face caused by a knife, and another officer was punched.

"Both were taken to hospital and thankfully following treatment have since been discharged.

"We are offering them support as they continue with their recovery after this upsetting and unacceptable incident.

"Our officers do not deserve to be assaulted as they work to keep our communities safe.

"A man in his 50s arrested on suspicion of wounding remains in police custody as enquiries continue."