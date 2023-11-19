Renault driver narrowly avoids jail after being more than three times alcohol limit

Carl Davies recorded a breath test result of 127 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when he was caught driving a Clio along Wollaston Road in Stourbridge on October 25. The legal limit is 35mcg.

After admitting drink-driving, the 41-year-old was given a suspended prison sentence at Dudley Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Davies, of Turney Road, Stourbridge, was given a 10-week jail term suspended for 18 months, nothing the "serious nature" of the offence.

He was also given a 36-month driving ban which can be reduced by 36 weeks if an awareness course is completed by January 6, 2026.

He must also carry out a six-month alcohol treatment order and up to 25 rehabilitation activity days.

Costs of £135 and a £134 surcharge were also imposed.