Metal detector enthusiast helps police in Sandwell operation

Mike Morton has been assisting officers as part of Operation Sceptre as they scoured Warley Woods for signs of weapons,

The 67-year-old would normally be looking for historical coins and artefacts but gives up his time when he can to support officers removing potentially dangerous weapons from the community.

He said: "I got involved in a WMP recruitment campaign a few years ago. It’s worthy of your time and I always think those weapons taken off the streets could have been used against me or anyone else."

"Volunteers will never handle any weapons and if a detector does pick up a trace of a knife or gun, they are seized by an accompanying police officer.

Officers from Brierley Hill Team Three have also conducted multiple weapons sweeps and managed to recover an article as part of a week to tackle serious youth violence.

Operation Sceptre is a national initiative which targets knife crime within communities and educates young people on its dangers

If you’ve have concerns about someone carrying a knife, call West Midlands Police on 101 or report anonymously to Fearless on 0800 555 111.