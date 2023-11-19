Man charged with firearms offences after Wolverhampton disorder

Officers investigating the incident on Monday 30 October in Colley Avenue, Low Hill arrested a man on Tuesday

Durice Jones, aged 19 of Sandon Road, Wolverhampton has been charged with possessing an imitation firearm, affray and possessing a blade.

He has been further charged with a number of other offences including criminal damage to property over £5,000 and damage to a Nissan car and a caravan with intent to destroy or damage after incidents in Highfield Avenue, Wolverhampton on the same day and November 2

Jones appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday) and has been remanded in custody to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on December 12.