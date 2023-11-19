Man charged with firearms offences after Wolverhampton disorder
A man has been charged with possessing an imitation firearm after disorder in Wolverhampton where shots were reported to have been fired.
Officers investigating the incident on Monday 30 October in Colley Avenue, Low Hill arrested a man on Tuesday
Durice Jones, aged 19 of Sandon Road, Wolverhampton has been charged with possessing an imitation firearm, affray and possessing a blade.
He has been further charged with a number of other offences including criminal damage to property over £5,000 and damage to a Nissan car and a caravan with intent to destroy or damage after incidents in Highfield Avenue, Wolverhampton on the same day and November 2
Jones appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday) and has been remanded in custody to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on December 12.