Two from Telford face human trafficking, controlling prostitution and rape charges
Two people from Telford have been charged for human trafficking offences.
By David Tooley
Published
Ashley Port, aged 35, of New Road in Madeley was today charged with human trafficking, controlling prostitution for gain and rape.
Odette Barker, aged 42, of Burford in Telford was also charged today with human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain.
Both have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on November 18.