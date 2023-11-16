Two boys aged 12 charged with murder of teenager in Wolverhampton

Police investigating the stabbing of Shawn on Monday evening charged the youngsters late on Thursday.

Shawn died in an area of open land off Laburnum Road, near to East Park and Stowlawn Playing fields, just before 8.30pm on Monday, sparking a murder investigation.

The 12-year-olds were arrested on Tuesday evening and, following a warrant of further detention from the court, they were charged on Thursday evening.

The boys have also been charged with possession of a bladed article.

Both boys, who cannot be named due to their age, have been remanded in custody to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Friday.

The charges come after Shawn's mother paid tribute to her "courageous" and "compassionate" son earlier in the day.

Police say patrols are continuing in East Park to offer reassurance to the public.