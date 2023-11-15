Police issue images of suspects wanted in Birmingham burglaries
West Midlands Police have issued five images of suspects they wish to talk to as part of their 'Wanted Wednesday' campaign.
As part of West Midlands Police's 'Wanted Wednesday campaign', 20 images have been released of suspected wanted by police, including five that are wanted for burglaries in the Birmingham area.
The five suspects are all wanted in relation to burglaries that took place in the last few months, with police looking to talk to Tarnie Thomas, Abdullah Holden, Roy De Sousa, Ronald Humphries and Jason Cuppitt.
Detective inspector Dave Humpage, from the investigation team at Birmingham Local Policing Area, said: "As well as work that will be ongoing behind the scenes, we are circulating these images across social media to encourage people to come forward with any information they may have on these individuals.
"We fully understand the devastating impact burglary can have on those and we’re doing everything we can to bring offenders to justice."
Ronald Humphries, 32, is wanted on suspicion of a burglary in the Northfield area, while 27-year-old Jason Cuppitt is wanted on suspicion of a burglary in Harborne.
Roy De Sousa, 53, is wanted on suspicion of a burglary in SmallHeath.
Images of all five were released to the public, with anyone with information asked to contact police through their 101 number, or alternatively through their Live Chat service on their website.