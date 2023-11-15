New Home Secretary urged to 'listen to the voices of rank and file officers' by region's police federation chair

Mr Cooke said the views of members were often distinct to those of chief officers and needed to be heard within the government.

“I want him to work with us and recognise that the rank and file are distinct and have different needs and views to the chief officers,” he said.

“He has to work with both, but don’t take the views of the chiefs as those of the 'police'.

“For example, we’ve seen the misconduct proposals have been championed by the chiefs but we vehemently disagree with them.

“He has to start restoring trust with rank and file officers, give them the confidence they need to be effective and start listening."

West Midlands Police Federation chair Rich Cooke

He was commenting on the appointment of Mr Cleverly as Home Secretary, who moves from the role of Foreign Secretary and takes over from Suella Braverman.

Mr Cooke said there was a lot for Mr Cleverly to tackle, including pay and conditions.

“We need him to look at fundamental things like our pay,” he said.

"We must have a seat at the table when it comes to our pay, some sort of proportionate system of collective bargaining.

“If he really wants to distinguish himself as a Home Secretary who listens, he really ought to get a grip of the national funding formula, which has badly disadvantaged West Midlands and which each of his predecessors has either ignored or endorsed.

“He needs to recognise the value of infrastructure and invest in it so we can stop the closures of our iconic stations that have been announced. They’re key buildings for policing as well as the public. We need to keep them and make them fit for purpose for those we serve.

“And I’m all in favour of local policing and bobbies on the beat, pre-emptively dealing with problems, building those relationships in our communities which generate the intelligence we need.”

Mr Cooke added: "Frankly, Suella Braverman was right. The politicisation of policing needs to be urgently looked at and Mr Cleverley should carry that through.

“It’s been going on since police and crime commissioners were introduced.

“This idea of having politicians, powerful individuals, holding police forces accountable has been in place now for getting on 15 years.

“I’m not saying police shouldn’t be accountable, of course they should, but traditionally we were accountable to local politicians and local councillors.

“In a force area like the West Midlands that’s important, because you’ve got multiple identities.

“You’ve got your Black Country towns, which will guard their identities, you’ve got Coventry, which will guard its identity.

“People from Coventry and Wolverhampton don’t feel like they’re part of a greater Birmingham, they feel like someone from Coventry or Wolverhampton.

“So I think the politicisation of policing needs to be looked at and reversed, if possible. Not that I expect that to happen.”