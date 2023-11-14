Teenagers hurt and threatened with a knife in attempted robbery - police issue image appeal

The incident took place in Brookland Road in the Walsall Wood area at around 8pm on September 15.

Police say two boys were threatened with a knife and told to hand over cash and their mobile phones.

The pair refused to do so and sustained minor injuries before the would-be-robbers fled the scene.

West Midlands Police has released images of two people who officers want to speak to following the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force via Live Chat on their website or by calling 101, quote 20/818656/23.