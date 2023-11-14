Police ask for help with tracing women following taxi driver assault

Police have released an image of the two women following the incident on September 4 in Newtown in Birmingham.

The victim was punched in Clive Passage and had his phone stolen.

The force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch.

A spokesman for Birmingham Police said: "Do you recognise these women?

"We still need to speak to them as part of our enquiries into a taxi driver assault in Birmingham.

"It happened on Clive Passage, Newtown just before 6.30am on September 4.

"The victim was punched and kicked and his phone was stolen.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact us via Live Chat on our website or call 101 quoting 20/770286/23."