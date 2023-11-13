Birmingham police issue photograph of man they want to speak to after Sparkbrook incident

Shots were fired in Walford Road, Sparkbrook, at about 2.30am on Thursday, 6 July and a man suffered injuries to his hand. He is recovering after hospital treatment.

Damage was also caused to a shop. Two men have been arrested and later released on police bail with strict conditions as enquiries continue.

Birmingham police are asking anyone with information or who recognises the man to speak to investigators via Live Chat or call 101, quoting 20/584760/23. Or they can speak anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111