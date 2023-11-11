Motorist who was almost three times alcohol limit on M6 gets long driving ban

Radu Pana was caught driving a blue Lexus IS220 on the southbound carriageway at junction 6 on October 7.

The 37-year-old then failed a breath test, giving a result of 99 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, not far off triple the limit of 35mcg.

At Birmingham Magistrates Court on Tuesday, Pana, of Hunton Hill, Birmingham, was disqualified from driving for two years. This will be reduced by 24 weeks if he completes a rehabilitation course by March 22 2025.

He was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work within the next year, as well as pay £135 costs and a £114 victim surcharge.