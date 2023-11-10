Two boys arrested after teenagers seen 'peering into cars' in hospital car park

Officers arrested two boys, aged 17 and 16, on suspicion of going equipped for theft in the car park of Birmingham Heartlands Hospital.

Police also seized a device used to steal vehicles, an unbranded key, and a knife.

The boys remain in police custody.

The arrests were made as part of Operation Calibre, which has seen West Midlands Police tackle robberies in Birmingham as part of a national week of action.

As part of the operation, detectives have also charged a teenager in connection with 11 robberies in the city which have been carried out over the last few months.

The 17-year-old has been charged with 11 counts of robbery, a section 18 assault and three counts of possession of a bladed article.

He was remanded to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court today.