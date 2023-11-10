Builder pleads not guilty to murdering customer in her Dudley home

Peter Norgrove, aged 43, of Brownswall Road in Sedgley appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday.

His is accused of delivering eight blows to the head of Sharon Gordon who was found dead by the stairs at the property in Bromford Road in the Holly Hall area of Dudley on July 20 after failing to turn up for work.

Flowers have been left near Sharon Gordon's Dudley home

A trial date was also set for January 22.

Addressing the defendant Judge Michael Chambers KC said: "Your case is adjourned for trial."

He added that the matter may be held in his absence if Norgrove failed to attend.