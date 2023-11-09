Arrests after Dudley road safety op uncovers stolen car and illicit drugs

A stolen car was recovered during the road safety multi-agency operation in Lye, which saw 13 drivers reported for offences including illegal window tints, having no insurance, no MOT, not wearing seatbelts, carrying an insecure load, having faulty tyres and mobile phone use at the wheel.

On Thursday, a driver was stopped in Halesowen and officers seized drugs and two large zombie knives that were in the vehicle. The same driver also provided a positive drugs test and is now in custody.

Recovered stolen car

On Wednesday, a car stopped in Brierley Hill and checks found the driver had no licence and no insurance resulting in the car being seized. Two other drivers were spoken to with by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) for vehicle defects.

On Tuesday we seized another car found to have false registration plates. Checks established it had been stolen during a burglary in July. The person driving the white car was arrested.

Overnight on Saturday three more cars were seized for having no insurance.

Officers on the scene

Dudley local policing neighbourhood manager Inspector Michelle Allen said: “We are committed to making our roads safer by tackling dangerous drivers, criminals and offenders who pose a serious risk to themselves and other road users.

“We conduct regular traffic operations that target drivers who use the roads whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“We also conduct regular operations to tackle speeding and mobile phone use while driving and deal with safety issues like not wearing seatbelts, inappropriate child safety, and window tints which reduce vision.”

The force stated that it was continuing to take a tough stance against vehicle crime across the borough in a bid to reduce the number of road deaths and serious injuries. It was also aiming to disrupt and deter criminals who abuse the road network.

Speed watch operations will be be continuing on roads of concerns to residents.

In April the force launched Operation Triton in an effort to bid to make the roads safer.