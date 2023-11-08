Street racer handed suspended prison sentence for breaching interim injunction by drifting on the Black Country Route

The interim injunction prohibits people from participating, as a driver, a rider or a passenger, in a gathering of two or more people at which some of those present engage in motor racing, motor stunts or other dangerous or obstructive driving.

It covers Wolverhampton, Dudley, Sandwell and Walsall and anyone breaching it will be in contempt of court and could face penalties including imprisonment, a fine, or an order to have their assets seized.

Isa Iqbal, 32, of Ox Close, Coventry, appeared before Her Honour Judge Kelly at the High Court in Birmingham last week where he admitted being part of a gathering on the Black Country Route, near the junction with Anchor Lane, on May 28, and breaching the terms of the injunction by performing a drift part way around the roundabout.

He was found to be in contempt of court and was sentenced to 28 days' imprisonment, suspended for 12 months.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for adults and wellbeing, said: "This latest successful prosecution, one of a number we have secured over the last few weeks, shows how seriously the Black Country authorities are taking instances of street racing in our region.

"People who breach the interim injunction should be under no illusions as to the penalties; they could face up to two years’ in jail, an unlimited fine, or have assets like their vehicle seized, all stiff punishments which should help us to keep the Black Country's streets free of this anti-social and dangerous behaviour."

Incidents of street racing should be reported via asbu@wolverhamptonhomes.org.uk or to West Midlands Police on 101.

In an emergency, always dial 999.